Everton latest transfer confirmed as goalkeeper completes move to league favourites

Everton youngster Harry Tyrer. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Everton have confirmed that Harry Tyrer has joined Chesterfield.

As reported by LiverpoolWorld, the goalkeeper’s season-long loan switch to the National League club has now been confirmed.

Tyrer will spend the 2023-24 campaign with the Spireites, who will be pushing for promotion and a return to the Football League.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Toffees academy, having been with the club since the age of seven. Last summer, Tyrer signed a new deal until the summer of 2025 before joining Chester on loan. He enjoyed a highly fruitful campaign, recording 21 clean sheets in 55 appearances as the Seals reached the National League North play-offs.

Tyrer was then named in the National League North Team of the Season and named Chester’s Young Player of the season.

Now the stopper will step up to the top tier of the non-league pyramid. He joins a Chesterfield outfit who were beaten by Nott County in last season’s play-off final at Wembley and are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the title in the upcoming campaign.

“This loan move is another important step in Harry’s development, playing in a competitive league under a well-respected manager in Paul Cook.