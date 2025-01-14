Everton have relieved Sean Dyche of his duties. | Getty Images

Everton PSR latest after Premier League deadline.

Everton have been compliant to Premier League profit and sustainability regulations for their latest set of accounts.

The Toffees - and the top flight’s other 19 teams - have met financial regulations, according to The Times for the period ending 2023-24. Everton were hit with a combined eight-point deduction last season for breaking spending rules in 2021-22 and 2022-23 but managed to avoided relegation from the top flight.

Everton’s finances have improved in the latest three-year period and they have not breached regulations this time around. Clubs can lose up to £105 million over three seasons.

However, the Premier League says it remains in dispute with Leicester City over its jurisdiction relating to the 2022-23 season. Leicester were charged by the Premier League but an appeal deemed that there was there was no jurisdiction for the case to be heard. When the charge was brought against the Foxes, they were in the Championship and an independent commission ruled that the Premier League were ‘overreaching’.

A Premier League statement said via The Times: “Issues as to the jurisdiction of the Premier League over Leicester City Football Club in relation to PSR compliance are currently the subject of confidential arbitration proceedings.

“Accordingly, neither the league nor the club will make any further comment at this stage about any aspect of the club’s compliance or otherwise with any of the PSR or related rules, save to say that no complaint has been brought against Leicester by the league for any breach of the PSRs for the period ending season 2023-24.”