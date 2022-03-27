Everton's relegation rivals Burnley have had a bid to strengthen their squad block by the Premier League.
The Clarets have reportedly been denied the chance to sign Victor Moses from Spartak Moscow.
Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, FIFA has allowed any foreign players in either country to suspend their contracts until the end of June.
Moses, 31, was hoping to return to England having previously represented Chelsea, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Stoke City.
But Sky Sports reports that the Premier League will not rubberstamp the Nigerian's transfer to Burnley on the grounds of maintaining sporting integrity.
The Premier League declined to comment.
It's a blow for the Clarets, who are in a dogfight to retain their top-flight status.
Sean Dyche's side currently sit 19th in the table - four points behind 17th-placed Everton.
The Toffees travel to Turf Moor for a crunch clash on Wednesday 6 April.