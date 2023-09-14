Watch more videos on Shots!

Everton legend Neville Southall has been applauded by fans for issuing a heartfelt message to mark National Suicide Prevention Month.

The shot-stopper, who racked up a huge 615 appearances for the Toffees between 1981 and 1998, issued the message via the Rainbow Toffees supporters group, which he is patron of.

In the one-minute clip, the 64-year-old urges football fans to check on one another and use their human 'superpower' to save a life.

Southall said: "If I said to you, you could save a life, I wonder how much that would cost? Because it would be priceless and you can do it. All you have to do is pick up a phone, send an email, send a text, ring somebody.

"You could save somebody's life by just saying hello. That hello could be worth millions. Check on your friends, check on your neighbours, check on your family. If they say they're okay, just worry about how they say hello, you know them best. Go with your gut, if you think it needs another question, ask them.

"You have a superpower within you and that superpower is to save somebody's life. There's no point having a superpower unless you use it, so try and use it as much as you can. We're in a society which isolates us, what we need is a society that cares for everybody, you included. Give the same thought to yourself as you give to everybody else."

The former First Division and FA Cup winner was labelled an 'absolute hero' for the 'wise words' as others said, 'well said, Nev'.

Nevile Southall asked fans to check on one another (Image: Getty Images)

PAPYRUS, the UK charity for the prevention of young suicide, wrote: "Thank you so much Neville for this beautiful message of hope and support, we're so grateful for your help in raising awareness and opening up the vital conversations so that those in need can access support."

Another user said: "I didn't realize I needed this until I heard it thru. Brought me close to tears. Need to care for myself as much as I do for others. Thanks so much big @NevilleSouthall for bringing light into darkness, for more than a few. Thank you, thank you!"