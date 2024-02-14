Everton legend Phil Jagielka questions charges against club and Nottingham Forest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phil Jagielka has questioned the approach of the Premier League when dealing with Everton's financial issues.

The Toffees were charged with breaching financial fair play and suitability rules and were deducted 10 points. Earlier in January, they were charged again along with Nottingham Forest and now there's a level of uncertainty for when and if they are found guilty again. There's also no update on their current appeal for the first charge and it is continuing to hang over the club.

Jagielka, who made 385 appearances for Everton, captained the side for years and he has spoken out on talkSPORT. He was asked whether he shared the thoughts and concerns of many Everton fans. Jagielka said: “I can see why they (the fans) think that way. I can’t believe that there’s only one club that’s ever made bad decisions financially since the Premier League started. “There’s only one team that’s been deducted points. I don’t know the ins and outs and whether the rules have changed blah, blah, blah, but if other clubs have got away with it, you can’t say it’s still pending, these investigations are pending for 25 years, who is going to care what’s gone on? It’s got to be done within a timeframe and it seems that for whatever reason someone has decided that this was going to happen very sharpish.”

He was then asked whether he believed that the club have been treated different than other clubs, Jagielka said: “It seems like they are but we don’t know enough information where maybe 95 of Man City’s counts were done before they changed the rules because they don’t give us enough information, they don’t really let us know. All we’re left to do is speculate.