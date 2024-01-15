Everton legend slams FFP claims while making Man City and Premier League observation
Everton and rumoured to be expecting another Premier League charge for breaching profit and sustainability rules
Andy Gray believes the Premier League threaten to make a mockery of Financial Fair Play regulations should they change the rules this summer. A report from The Times suggests top-flight chiefs will tweak how clubs must operate from August. The proposals would align rules with the UEFA model, focusing on wages to turnover ratio.
Everton have been at the forefront of FFP discussion or, in the Premier League’s case, profit and sustainability rules (PSR). The Toffees received the highest deduction in the division’s history when they were stripped of 10 points two months ago.
Their woes are expected to continue as the Premier League prepare further punishment for irregularities. Nottingham Forest are also expected to be referred to an independent commission later today.
Speaking to beIN Sports, former Blues striker Gray noted how top-flight chiefs plan to legally challenge Manchester City for rules which could be obsolete by the time the case is heard. The 68-year-old also highlighted how mooted rule changes come on the back of a quiet January window, a possible motive to overhaul the current system.
“This will come to its head when Man City eventually answer their 115 charges for breaching rules in a system that has already been discarded,” Gray said. “All the offences they have been charged with come under the current rules but, if they don’t answer the charges until after August, it’ll be under the (outdated) rules.
“What has made this league has been its ability to bring the best players in world football to it. If we’re going to make rules and regulations that stop us doing that, the only thing that will suffer is the quality of the league.”
Co-host Richard Keys agreed, slamming the Premier League for throwing the book at Everton. He added: “You can’t punish one club then change the rules!”