Everton were linked with the former AC Milan and Torino left-back.

A free agent linked with Everton has reportedly agreed to sign for a Spanish outfit.

It was suggested earlier this week that Ricardo Rodriguez has been on the Blues' list of transfer targets.The left-back left Torino at the end of last season, having spent four seasons at the Italian outfit.

Rodriguez helped Switzerland reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 as they were defeated by England on penalties. The former AC Milan and Wolfsburg man has been weighing up his future, with Football Transfers claiming that Everton were keen but faced stiff competition.

The 31-year-old is now said to have decided on his future - and is closing in on a move to Real Betis. He's reportedly reached a verbal agreement and will pen a two-year deal at Los Mejores, who finished seventh in La Liga last season and have qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Real Betis have reached an agreement with Ricardo Rodriguez to join the club as free agent. Contract until June 2026, verbally agreed and waiting to get it signed."

Jake O’Brien became Everton’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window earlier this week after the arrivals of Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Harrison (loan) and Jesper Lindstorm (loan). Manager Sean Dyche admitted the Blues are trying to ‘stretch’ their finances to get more deals over the line before the window closes.