Everton-linked striker completes transfer as El Bilal Toure wait continues

Everton-linked striker Moussa Dembele has completed a move to Saudi Arabia.

Dembele had been a a reported transfer target for the Toffees in the summer transfer window. The Frenchman departed Lyon at the end of last season, having scored a total of 70 goals in 170 appearances.

Dembele was also linked with a switch to Goodison Park during the January transfer window, although a deal could not be struck.

And as Sean Dyche aims to bolster his options in the final third, Dembele will not be arriving to Goodison Park. The 27-year-old has joined the raft of players who are being tempted by the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

Dembele has opted to join Al-Ettifaq - manager by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard. Current Reds skipper Jordan Henderson is also poised to join the club.