Everton-linked striker completes transfer as El Bilal Toure wait continues

Everton-linked striker Moussa Dembele has completed a move to Saudi Arabia.
Dembele had been a a reported transfer target for the Toffees in the summer transfer window. The Frenchman departed Lyon at the end of last season, having scored a total of 70 goals in 170 appearances.
Dembele was also linked with a switch to Goodison Park during the January transfer window, although a deal could not be struck.
And as Sean Dyche aims to bolster his options in the final third, Dembele will not be arriving to Goodison Park. The 27-year-old has joined the raft of players who are being tempted by the lucrative Saudi Pro League.
Dembele has opted to join Al-Ettifaq - manager by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard. Current Reds skipper Jordan Henderson is also poised to join the club.
Everton have made an offer for Almeria marksman El Bilal Toure. However, Serie A side Atalanta are also keen on the Mali international and reports have suggested that Toure is leaning towards a move to Italy.