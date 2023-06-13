Register
Everton and Leeds United-linked winger completes transfer to European outfit

Former Liverpool and Rangers player Ryan Kent has completed a move overseas.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 13th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Everton-linked winger Ryan Kent has completed a switch to Fenerbahce.

The Toffees were reported to be interested in the 26-year-old following his departure from Rangers.

Kent scored 33 goals in 218 appearances after moving to Ibrox from Liverpool in 2018. He helped the Glasgow outfit win the Scottish title in 2020 and the Scottish Cup two years later - as well as reaching the Europa League final that same season.

Kent opted to exit Rangers at the end of his contract this summer. Everton were one club who were supposedly interested in the wide man along with the likes of Burnley and Leeds United.

But the former Coventry City loanee has decided to complete a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

On his move to the Istanbul outfit, Kent said: "It's an honour to be joining Fenerbahce. After speaking with the club I am aware of the visions and targets for next season.

"I look forward to helping my team achieve those goals starting with the SuperCup next month. I am excited to start pre-season, to meet my team-mates and to meet you fans. Take care."

