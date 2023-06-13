Everton-linked winger Ryan Kent has completed a switch to Fenerbahce.

The Toffees were reported to be interested in the 26-year-old following his departure from Rangers.

Kent scored 33 goals in 218 appearances after moving to Ibrox from Liverpool in 2018. He helped the Glasgow outfit win the Scottish title in 2020 and the Scottish Cup two years later - as well as reaching the Europa League final that same season.

Kent opted to exit Rangers at the end of his contract this summer. Everton were one club who were supposedly interested in the wide man along with the likes of Burnley and Leeds United.

But the former Coventry City loanee has decided to complete a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

On his move to the Istanbul outfit, Kent said: "It's an honour to be joining Fenerbahce. After speaking with the club I am aware of the visions and targets for next season.

