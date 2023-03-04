Ryan Fraser has been told he has no future at Newcastle United.
The winger has been ostracised by Magpies boss Eddie Howe and forced to train with the club’s under-21s. Fraser has made just eight appearances this season - and just three starts - as Newcastle push for a Premier League top-four finish.
The 29-year-old was linked with a move to Everton in the January transfer window. And it appears that Fraser, who has two years remaining on his St James’ Park deal, will be allowed to depart in the summer.
Howe said: “Ryan is training with the under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on the players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”
Asked if he saw a future for Fraser at Newcastle, Howe responded: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer because I’d never put a firm decision on that because life and football can change quickly. But I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t.”