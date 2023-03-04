Everton transfer news as Newcastle United make Ryan Fraser decision.

Ryan Fraser has been told he has no future at Newcastle United.

The winger has been ostracised by Magpies boss Eddie Howe and forced to train with the club’s under-21s. Fraser has made just eight appearances this season - and just three starts - as Newcastle push for a Premier League top-four finish.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move to Everton in the January transfer window. And it appears that Fraser, who has two years remaining on his St James’ Park deal, will be allowed to depart in the summer.

Howe said: “Ryan is training with the under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on the players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”