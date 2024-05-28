Everton 'linked' with loan move for Man City star despite West Ham failure

Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Transfer news: Everton are being linked with a former target this summer.

Everton are reportedly interested in a move for Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips on loan this summer.

The news comes from Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O’Connor who took to X to post the news. He wrote: ‘Everton looking at taking Kalvin Phillips on loan….more on @SkySportsNews‘.

Phillips, 28, is set to return to Man City on June 30 when his short-term loan deal expires at West Ham. He managed just 10 appearances under David Moyes and featured for just 637 minutes across the entire season having been surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola.