AC Milan defender Fode Ballo-Toure. Picture: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Everton are reportedly eyeing AC Milan's Fode Ballo-Toure.

The Toffees have still to make a signing in the summer transfer window despite only narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation last season.

Sean Dyche is set to bolster his attacking options after Everton scored the second-fewest goals in the top flight in 2022-23.

But left-back is an area that Everton are also expected to strengthen. Vitalli Mykolenko is the only recognised option at Goodison Park following the departure of Sporting Libson loanee Ruben Vinagre while teenager Ishe Samuels-Smith has been sold to Chelsea.

FootMercato claims that Ballo-Toure is someone who the Blues have on their radar. The 26-year-old was out of favour at Milan last season, having been restricted to just 14 appearances in all competitions. Premier League rivals Fulham along with Bologna and Werder Bremen are also said to be keen.

Ballo-Toure started his career at Paris Saint-Germain before going on to represent Lille and Monaco. He then joined AC in the summer of 2023 but has played only 26 times in total.

The full-back helped Senegal win the African Cup of Nations last year along with Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Over the weekend, Ashley Young was also linked with a switch to the Toffees. The veteran 38-year-old is a free agent following his second spell at Aston Villa.