Everton predicted XI to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, left, and Everton manager Frank Lampard. Pictures: Getty Images

Everton aim for their first Merseyside derby at Goodison Park since 2010 when they face Liverpool today (12.30 BST).

The Toffees are still winless in the Premier League this season but will feel they should have more points on the board.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard’s side have drawn their past three games - against Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Leeds United - and now aim to clinch the city’s bragging rights.

Everton have three new players available for the visit of Liverpool.

Neal Maupay signed last week from Brighton but has been ineligible because of Premier League rules.

Meanwhile, Idrissa Gana Gueye returned from PSG on transfer deadline day before James Garner was recruited for up to £15 million from Manchester United.

In terms of injuries, Everton will again be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andros Townsend because of injury.

With all of those things in mind, here’s how we think the Blues will line-up.

Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Everton No.1 may be kept on his toes throughout the game.

Right-back - Nathan Patterson

Everton defender Nathan Patterson. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Set for the toughest test of his career to date as he'll likely come up against Luis Diaz down the flank.

Centre-back - Conor Coady

Everton defender Conor Coady. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

He may have come through the ranks at Liverpool and been a boyhood fan - but he'll only be thinking about a Blues victory.

Centre-back - James Tarkowski

Everton defender James Tarkowski. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The ex-Burnley defender's experience will be important and he'll be plenty busy down the left channel.

Left-back Vitalii Mykolenko

Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Ukrainian did well marking Mo Salah when the two sides met at Anfield in April. He'll be hoping for a similar performance.

Centre-midfield - Amadou Onana

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The £33 million signing has made an impressive start to life at Goodison. He may be tasked with shielding the back four again as he did against Leeds.

Centre-midfield - Tom Davies

Plenty of fans will want Gueye to start, which is understandable. However, he hasn't played all season and Lampard eluded to Gueye potentially being short of fitness during his pre-match press conference. As a result, Davies may keep his spot.

Centre-midfield - Alex Iwobi

One of the first names on the team sheet. Iwobi will cover every blade of grass and his intelligent first-time passes could prove vital.

Right-wing - Dwight McNeil

Everton winger Dwight McNeil. Picture: Chloe Knott/Getty Images

McNeil has come in for some criticism since arriving from Burnley. But while he didn't have too much of an attacking influence against Leeds, his work rate didn't go unnoticed. That could see him get the nod over Demarai Gray.

Striker - Neal Maupay

Neal Maupay. Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The Frenchman has frustratingly been unavailable for the previous two games after signing last week. Maupay looked set to start at Leeds so it's even likelier he'll make his debut from the outset with a full week of training in his legs.

Left-wing - Anthony Gordon

Everton forward Anthony Gordon. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images