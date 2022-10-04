Steve Cooper is under pressure at Nottingham Forest and Rafa Benitez is said to be a potential replacement.

Rafa Benitez is 'in the frame' to return to the Premier League.

The Telegraph reports that the former Everton and Liverpool boss is being considered to take over as Nottingham Forest boss should Steve Cooper be sacked.

Cooper did the unthinkable last season and guided Forest from the bottom of the Championship to promotion via the play-offs.

However, they have endured a stuttering start upon their 23-year return to the top flight.

Forest are rooted to the bottom of the table with four points from eight games and lost 4-0 to rivals Leicester City last night.

The City Ground outfit had a mass overhaul over their squad in the summer, bringing in a total of 23 players and spending in the region of £150 million.

Now Cooper is reportedly under pressure - and Benitez has already been earmarked as a potential replacement.

The Spaniard has been out of work since his forgettable spell as Everton manager.

Benitez lasted just six-and-a-half months in the Goodison Park hot seat after succeeding Carlo Ancelotti.

He was sacked in January after a run of just one Premier League win in 13 matches, with large sections of fans calling for his head.

The axe was finally wielded after a 2-1 loss to basement side Norwich City.

Benitez enjoyed better fortunes at the Toffees' Merseyside rivals Liverpool earlier in his career.

He guided the Reds to Champions League glory in 2005 and the FA Cup the following year.