Everton loanee scores stunning solo goal amid his brilliant form for Saint-Etienne

The young defender has been enjoying a strong season in the second division in France.

Everton loanee Neils Nkounkou starred once again for St-Etienne with a stunning goal as he continued his brilliant season in France.

The 22-year-old has been on a season-long loan at the Ligue 2 side, who currently sit ninth and are unbeaten in the league since the end of January.

Nkounkou has enjoyed the best season of his young career to date in what his fourth different loan spell since joining the Merseyside club in July 2020.

Currently, he has four goals and seven assists in 12 games this season, including three in his last two playing as left wing-back in a 3-5-2 formation and he’s enjoying a rich vein of form for Les Verts.

And his latest goal was a brilliant solo effort in the two-nil win over Grenoble, as he carried the ball from wide left on the left and powered past a few defenders before firing an unstoppable strike to give his side the lead.

That goal makes it the fifth game in a row in which he’s contributed a goal or assist and Everton fans will be hoping he can continue this rich vein of form ahead of his return to the club in the summer.

Previously, his other two loan spells haven’t been as successful at Cardiff City and Standard Liege, but the Frenchman has earned some vital experience at those clubs and is currently reaping the benefits.

Having only featured in two Premier League games to date, he will return to the club in summer after the completion of his season-long loan and will provide an athletic and direct wide midfield option for Sean Dyche to consider integrating into the first-team squad ahead of next season.

Currently, their options on the left include Vitalyi Mykolenko, who has featured as a left-back and left wing-back, and Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray, who both have played on the left side of midfield.

Nkounkou’s form clearly warrants the attention of Dyche, and Everton, and having someone with his physical attributes will certainly be a boost for the squad for next season and the prospect of playing wide left in a Dyche’s set-up seems like a good fit.

Although, there’s still the looming threat of relegation which is sure to complicate matters but all we can do for now is await the club’s decision in the summer.

