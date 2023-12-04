Andre Gomes steps up his injury return as he features for Everton under-21s against Southampton at Finch Farm.

The midfielder hasn't played for the Toffees all campaign because of a calf injury. Having spent last season on loan at Lille, his previous Everton first-team appearance was in May 2022.

Gomes has been back in training with Sean Dyche's side - and now gets much-needed minutes under his belt for the young Blues. The former Barcelona man is out of contract at Goodison Park at the end of the season.

Everton are back in action when they host Newcastle United on Thursday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was absent for last Saturday's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest but Dyche is hopeful he could be back. Amadou Onana has a calf issue and is doubtful.