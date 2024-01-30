Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Godfrey starts for Everton in their Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Godfrey is handed just a second start in the top flight this season - and fourth appearance in all competitions. The defender has been on the periphery of Sean Dyche's side, with James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite the preferred centre-back pairing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But injury issues in the squad, with Amadou Onana the latest to be sidelined with a knock, means that Godfrey is handed an outing.