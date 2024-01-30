Everton make big Ben Godfrey decision this evening amid Leeds United transfer 'offer'
Ben Godfrey is a reported transfer target for Leeds United before the transfer window closes.
Ben Godfrey starts for Everton in their Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Godfrey is handed just a second start in the top flight this season - and fourth appearance in all competitions. The defender has been on the periphery of Sean Dyche's side, with James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite the preferred centre-back pairing.
But injury issues in the squad, with Amadou Onana the latest to be sidelined with a knock, means that Godfrey is handed an outing.
The 25-year-old has been linked with a departure from Goodison Park before the January transfer window closes. Football Insider suggested that Leeds United have already had one loan offer for Godfrey turned down by Everton.