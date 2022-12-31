Everton make first transfer decision ahead of January window opening - reports

Ellis Simms is on loan at Sunderland but is reportedly set to be recalled by Everton.

Ellis Simms has been recalled by Everton from his loan spell at Sunderland, according to reports.

The Athletic reporter Michael Walker has claimed that Simms will not be part of the Black Cats’ squad for their trip to Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

Instead, he’ll head back to Goodison Park to help remedy the Toffees’ attacking issues.

Everton have their well-documented problems in front of goal and have scored just 12 times in 16 games. As a result, they sit just one point and two places above the Premier League relegation zone. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injury all season and managed just one goal in seven outings, while Neal Maupay has netted just once since signing for Brighton in the summer.

In addition, Salomon Rondon departed the club by mutual consent earlier this month.

Simms has scored seven goals in 16 games for Sunderland, who sit fourth in the Championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before today’s trip to Manchester City, manager Frank Lampard had admitted Everton were considering a recall for Simms.

He said: “We have the ability to recall Ellis and we are considering that. It will be my decision first and foremost. There is a balance of what is best for Ellis and what is best for us and to get him in a position to be ready to come in and score goals.

“It is one question to be scoring in the Championship, another scoring goals in the Premier League. When we look at where we are at – and I am talking about options off the bench for us and options to start if someone shows himself – we have to look at everything that is in our hands, and Ellis is our player.”

Advertisement