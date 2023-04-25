Everton fans will welcome in the team bus at Goodison Park.

It’s official - the Everton pre-match coach arrival will be back for the Newcastle United clash.

Fan group The1878s have confirmed that the Toffees will again travel to Goodison Park by team bus and a raucous welcome for Sean Dyche’s side is planned to help give the players a lift in their Premier League relegation fight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pre-game receptions proved pivotal in last season’s successful battle against survival. Thousands of fans lined Goodison Road, with victories against Chelsea and Crystal Palace yielded. The dramatic 3-2 win over Palace confirmed Everton’s top-flight status.

Supporters welcomed in Frank Lampard’s-then side for games earlier this season against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool. But since Lampard’s sacking as manager, successor Sean Dyche made the decision for players to no longer travel to home games via team bus.

However, given the Blues’ predicament, currently sitting in the bottom three with six games remaining, they’ll now head to Goodison on Thursday by coach for the visit of third-placed Newcastle. And fans are urged to flood the streets around the Grand Old Lady beforehand and create a bearpit of an atmosphere that will continue inside the ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 1878s wrote on Twitter: “The players will now be arriving by coach!! Down Walton Road, past the Hot Wok and onto Goodison Road at 5.45pm before the Newcastle game on Thursday, fans will welcoming the players in. Afterwards, let’s go inside Goodison, bring the positive energy, noise and lift the roof off before and during the game.

“Bring your banners, flags and most importantly, your voices!!Together anything is possible.”

Advertisement