Leighton Baines has become Everton’s under-18s coach.

Everton hero Leighton Baines. Picture: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Everton have confirmed that Gareth Prosser has been appointed the club’s new academy director.

Prosser succeeds David Unsworth in the role after he departed from his post in April.

Meanwhile, Paul Tait takes over Unsworth’s responsibilities as under-21s head coach.

And Goodison Park hero Leighton Baines is now Everton’s under-18s boss, having served as the club’s professional development coach.

Prosser worked with Blues director of football Kevin Thelwell at Wolves, while he most recently was general manager of the Professional Game Academy Audit Company.

What’s been said

Speaking to Everton’s club website on his arrival, Prosser said: “I am delighted and very proud with the opportunity to lead Everton Academy.

“Throughout the interview process, it was clear from our CEO Denise (Barrett-Baxendale) and Kevin the importance of the Academy moving forwards to support the ambitious aims of the Football Club.

“The target is clear: to create a best-in-class academy programme that will allow Everton to attract, recruit and develop top people; players and staff.

“I look forward to working with the Academy, Denise, Kevin, Frank and the wider Club staff to ensure the programme is the best it can be to provide players with opportunities to represent this great club. We all need to work together to make this happen.