Everton make latest backroom appointment as former Arsenal and England coach arrives

Director of football Kevin Thelwell has made his latest behind-the-scenes appointment in ex-Arsenal and England youth coach Dan Micciche.

By Will Rooney
2 minutes ago

Everton have appointed Dan Micciche as player development lead coach.

The 43-year-old will work with players aged 17-21 at Goodison Park, with his arrival first reported by Training Ground Guru.

Micciche has been out of work since leaving Crawley Town as assistant manager in October. He had a short spell at MK Dons boss in 2018 while he’s worked in Arsenal under-18s and with England under-16s earlier in his career.

Micciche is the latest behind-the-scenes apppointment made under director of football Kevin Thelwell’s tenure.

