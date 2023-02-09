Everton have appointed Dan Micciche as player development lead coach.
The 43-year-old will work with players aged 17-21 at Goodison Park, with his arrival first reported by Training Ground Guru.
Micciche has been out of work since leaving Crawley Town as assistant manager in October. He had a short spell at MK Dons boss in 2018 while he’s worked in Arsenal under-18s and with England under-16s earlier in his career.
Micciche is the latest behind-the-scenes apppointment made under director of football Kevin Thelwell’s tenure.