Everton make Mason Holgate decision for friendly clash amid Nottingham Forest and Southampton links

Mason Holgate has been linked with an Everton departure in the summer transfer window.

By Will Rooney
Published 19th Jul 2023, 18:53 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 18:56 BST

Mason Holgate captains Everton under-21s tonight for their clash against Forest Green Rovers.

The defender is the only first-team player who features for Paul Tait’s side against the League Two outfit at the New Lawn.

Holgate did not feature in Everton’s training camp in Switzerland last week. He picked up a minor injury and remained at Finch Farm for treatment.

Still, the 26-year-old has been linked with an exit from Goodison Park in the summer transfer window. He made just nine appearances in all competition.

Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest and Southampton are all reported admirers.

