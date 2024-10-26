Everton make Michael Keane decision against Fulham as four players absent

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 26th Oct 2024, 16:19 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 16:21 BST
Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Everton team news to face Fulham in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche hss named an unchanged team for Everton's clash against Fulham at Goodison Park.

Jarrad Branthwaite is on the bench having struggled with injury so far this season and missed the Blues' previous two games. He was not risked for last weekend's 2-0 win at Ipswich Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Branthwaite is back involved but sticks with Michael Keane in central defence after scoring the second goal and Ipswich and helping register two clean sheets in as many games.

Meanwhile, Ashley Young continues at right-back, with Dwight McNeil expected to again operate in the No.10 position behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Jesper Lindstrom is back from illness to feature among the substitutes. Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti, James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam are all absent due to injury.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Coleman, Patterson, Branthwaite, Patterson, Mangala, Armstrong, Lindstrom, Beto.

Related topics:FulhamJarrad BranthwaiteSean DycheIpswich

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice