Everton make Michael Keane decision against Fulham as four players absent
Sean Dyche hss named an unchanged team for Everton's clash against Fulham at Goodison Park.
Jarrad Branthwaite is on the bench having struggled with injury so far this season and missed the Blues' previous two games. He was not risked for last weekend's 2-0 win at Ipswich Town.
Branthwaite is back involved but sticks with Michael Keane in central defence after scoring the second goal and Ipswich and helping register two clean sheets in as many games.
Meanwhile, Ashley Young continues at right-back, with Dwight McNeil expected to again operate in the No.10 position behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Jesper Lindstrom is back from illness to feature among the substitutes. Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti, James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam are all absent due to injury.
Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Virginia, Coleman, Patterson, Branthwaite, Patterson, Mangala, Armstrong, Lindstrom, Beto.
