A general aerial view of the Bramley Moore Dock and the construction progress of Everton Football Club's new football stadium with the teams present home Goodison Park in the background (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Everton have unveiled the final phase of their ‘ALL’ seasonal memberships at the club’s new stadium.

Supporters can enjoy a pre-match drink at two new venues that commemorate the Toffees' history at the Bramley-Moore Dock venue.

Village Street and Trinity Place Bar will be located in the West and East Stands respectively where fans can gather ahead of kick-off. The former takes its name from the road in the city of Liverpool where St Domingo’s FC became Everton Football Club in 1879 and will be home to four individual pubs and bars.

One of the pubs will be named The Queens Head after the hostelry where the club's name was changed a year after being founded. The second will be inspired by vibrant matchday spirit of Evertonians that replicates the sights and sounds of traditional fan-favourite public houses around Goodison Park.

In addition, sports bar Dixie's - named after Dixie Dean, who is regarded as Everton's greatest-ever player - will feature multiple big screens. The other will be called Kendall's after Everton's greatest manager and one of their finest players Howard Kendall.

All seasonal memberships for Village Street are inclusive of food, wines, beers and soft drinks for pre-match and half-time.

In addition to access to any of the four pubs and bars, members will benefit from premium padded seats spanning the halfway line in the upper tier of the West Stand. Fans can request information about securing an ‘ALL’ memberships by visiting the Everton Stadium website.

Meanwhile, Trinity Place Bar - synonymous with Everton fans of all ages through its link to the club’s ‘Holy Trinity’ – Kendall, Colin Harvey and Alan Ball – will celebrate the club's history and there will be entertainment.