Armando Broja will not link up with Chelsea for their pre-season tour until next week.

Armando Broja has not jetted off with Chelsea for their pre-season tour of America, reports suggest.

According to the Daily Mail, the London outfit will hold further talks with the forward this week.

Broja has returned to Stamford Bridge after scoring nine goals in 38 appearances on loan at Southampton last season.

But it is claimed that the Albania international will not travel to the States and meet up with Thomas Tuchel’s side until next week.

Chlesea owner Todd Boehly is said to have already met with Broja's representitives on two occasions about his future.

Everton have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old during the summer transfer window. Newcastle United and West Ham United are also keen.

The Toffees have reportedly made 'official contact' with Chelsea about Broja's availability.

Frank Lampard is in the market for an additional forward after the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur for £60 million.

Lampard worked with Broja when he was in charge at Stamford Bridge - and was the manager who handed the youngster his Premier League debut.