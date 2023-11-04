Everton make two changes as key midfielder missing for Brighton Premier League clash
Everton confirmed line-up for the Premier League fixture against Brighton.
Sean Dyche has made two changes to his Everton side for the Premier League clash against Brighton at Goodison Park.
Amadou Onana is absent for the Toffees from the 3-0 victory over Burnley in the Carabao Cup earlier this week. He is replaced by Idrissa Gana Gueye.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the attacking midfield role, Abdoulaye Doucoure is restored to the line-up and replaces Aranut Danjuma. Meanwhile, Ashley Young features at right-back having been suspended for last weekend’s 1-0 triumph at West Ham. Young played ahead of Nathan Patterson against Burnley and netted the third goal late on - and keeps his berth.
Everton are aiming for four successive wins in all competitions - and six in their previous eight matches.