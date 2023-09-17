Register
By Will Rooney
Published 17th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Sean Dyche has named his Everton team for today’s clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park.

The Toffees make two changes from the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United before the international break. Vitalii Mykeolnko is handed his first start of the Premier League campaign in the place of Nathan Patterson. Mykolenko starts at left-back, with Ashley Young switched to the right with James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite in central defence. Jordan Pickford keeps his spot in goal.

Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil also is handed his maiden start in the top flight this term after previously having ankle ligament damage. The winger comes in for James Garner, with Arnaut Danjuma on the opposite flank. Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure start in midfield while Beto spearheads the attack.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit enough to feature on the bench after missing the past two games with a facial injury. Michael Keane is also among the substitutes after being absent against Sheffield United.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, McNeil, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, Danjuma, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Garner, Chermiti, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Onyango.

