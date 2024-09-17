Everton make eight changes against Southampton as 17-year-old handed full debut
Sean Dyche has rung the changes as Everton face Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round at Goodison Park.
The Toffees boss has tinkered his starting line-up from the 3-2 defeat by Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend. In total, eight changes have been made.
The most interesting is that Harrison Armstrong makes his debut. The midfielder is only 17 but impressed during pre-season and has featured off the bench in two games so far this term. Armstrong has been with the club since he was aged five.
Meanwhile, 19-year-old Roman Dixon is given a chance at right-back. There is also a full Everton debut for Orel Mangala, who signed on loan from Lyon on deadline day and came off the bench at Villa.
Goalkeeper Joao Virginia, summer signings Jake O’Brien and Jesper Lindstrom, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto also feature from the outset.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Tarkowski and Idrissa Gana Gueye do not feature in the squad at all as they are seemingly rested. Vitalii Mykolenko was forced off ill at Villa and is not involved.
The game comes too soon for Seamus Coleman, Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson, while Youssef Chermiti and Armando Broja remain on the treatment table.
Everton: Virginia, Dixon, O’Brien, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Mangala, Armstrong, Lindstrom, Beto, Ndiaye
Subs: Pickford, Begovic, Harrison, Young, Iroegbunam, Sherif, Butterfield, Moonan, Barker
