Everton man confirms he's been playing with an injury this season - 'it's not easy'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

James Tarkowski has continued to be ever-present in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Tarkowski has admitted his Everton early-season form was not up to his usual standard - having played through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back has been an ever-present for the Toffees in the Premier League since his arrival from Burnley in 2022. In his first two seasons, he was one of Everton’s most consistent performers.

But at the start of this campaign, the Blues struggled in defence and conceded 13 goals in their four opening fixtures that ended in defeat. With Jarrad Branthwaite absent after having groin surgery, Tarkowski continued to make himself available despite having glute and hamstring issues.

However, Sean Dyche’s side have looked more solid at the back in recent weeks, most recently earning a 0-0 draw at West Ham United. And Tarkowski is hoping that he’s now back to the levels he’s capable of. Speaking to Everton’s media team after West Ham, the vice-captain said: “I said early season that it was very, very poor the way we're defending – me personally and as a unit and as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we've got back to the sort of level that we expect. Jordan made a couple of big saves today, but we defended well and felt comfortable for most of the game as we have done a lot recently in other games.

“I'm back to the way I want to be now. It's taken a bit of time, a frustrating period for the first few months. It's not easy playing with niggles and injuries and not being at full fitness but it's part of the game, there's plenty of people [who] do it. So, I'm feeling back to the level that I want to be and I want to continue that.”