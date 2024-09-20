Everton man set for sustained spell on the sidelines after update - 'not going to be quick'
Seamus Coleman’s spell on the Everton sidelines is set to continue.
The Toffees captain suffered an injury in the Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 loss against England earlier this month. It kept him out of Eire’s following game against Greece as he returned to Merseyside for treatment.
Subsequently, Coleman has missed Everton’s losses against Aston Villa and Southampton in the Premier League and Carabao Cup respectively. He’s been ruled out of the trip to Leicester City on Saturday as the Blues go in search of their first points of the season. And Goodison Park boss Dyche has admitted Coleman is not going to recover quickly.
Dyche said: "Seamus is still injured and, unfortunately, is going to be longer than we hoped. That's not going to be a quick situation but we're not sure on the timescales yet.”
Everton will be without long-term injuries Youssef Chermiti and Armando Broja (both foot) against Leicester). Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite (groin) and Nathan Patterson (hamstring) are unavailable as they prepare to make their first appearances of the season for the under-21s against Sunderland on Sunday.
Idrissa Gana Gueye is not going to feature following a family bereavement. Meanwhile, Jack Harrison left training early yesterday with illness while James Garner has still to return to training because of a sickness bug. Michael Keane was due to have a scan that was ‘precautionary’ for a thigh knock.
But James Tarkowski (back), Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Vitalii Mykolenko (both illness) all trained yesterday and should be back.
