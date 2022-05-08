The Toffees travel to the King Power Stadium for another crucial Premier League clash

Frank Lampard has named an unchanged side for Sunday’s crucial Premier League trip to Leicester.

The Everton manager has opted to keep the same starting lineup as the side that pulled off an oustanding 1-0 win at home to Chelsea last weekend.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks to be close to full fitness but remains sidelined as a consequence of Lampard’s decision - with the in-form Richarlison starting upfront.

The experienced Fabian Delph has also retained his place in the midfield, with Everton likely to play a back three - as they did against Chelsea - with Alex Iwobi at right wing-back.

And Lampard explained his reasoning for picking an unchanged side, praising those who were part of the Chelsea win and rewarding them with another opportunity.

“Well, we’ve had a week to recover and prepare for this game so players can be rewarded by playing well.” Lampard said. “It was a really good team performance last week, I’m happy with that to go to go with that again.

“We’ve got a stronger bench than maybe we’ve had at different times. With some people coming back fit and being in contention. Hopefully we can keep that for the rest of the season.”

The return to fitness of the likes of Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina finally gives Lampard choices to make, and last weekend’s performance understandably warrants an unchanged side.

If Everton can carry their momentum to the King Power and put an end to their woeful away form, then confidence will be sky-high.