Everton midfielder makes injury return but could still miss next six matches

Idrissa Gana Gueye has now linked up with Senegal's squad for AFCON.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye, right, with Amadou Onana. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Idrissa Gana Gueye has linked up with Senegal for their African Cup of Nations defence.

The midfielder finished his treatment for a calf injury at Everton before jetting off to the tournament. Gueye missed the Toffees' previous three games after limping off in the 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the 34-year-old has now gone to AFCON as Senegal aim to defend the title they claimed two years ago. The Lions of Teranga are among the favourites to win the tournament for a second time.

The Senegal FA confirmed that Gueye joined the rest of the squad at the weekend and was snapped in training. The former PSG man was then an unused substitute for Senegal's 1-0 friendly victory over Niger before they head to Ivory Coast in a bid to retain their AFCON crown.

Gueye has been a key player for Everton this season, making 18 appearances and scoring one goal to date. However, Sean Dyche's side will have to cope with Gueye for what could be up to six matches while he's on international duty if Senegal reach the final on 11 February.