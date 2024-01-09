Everton midfielder makes injury return but could still miss next six matches
Idrissa Gana Gueye has now linked up with Senegal's squad for AFCON.
The midfielder finished his treatment for a calf injury at Everton before jetting off to the tournament. Gueye missed the Toffees' previous three games after limping off in the 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas.
But the 34-year-old has now gone to AFCON as Senegal aim to defend the title they claimed two years ago. The Lions of Teranga are among the favourites to win the tournament for a second time.
The Senegal FA confirmed that Gueye joined the rest of the squad at the weekend and was snapped in training. The former PSG man was then an unused substitute for Senegal's 1-0 friendly victory over Niger before they head to Ivory Coast in a bid to retain their AFCON crown.
Gueye has been a key player for Everton this season, making 18 appearances and scoring one goal to date. However, Sean Dyche's side will have to cope with Gueye for what could be up to six matches while he's on international duty if Senegal reach the final on 11 February.
Everton return to action when they welcome Aston Villa to Goodison Park on Sunday (14.00 GMT).