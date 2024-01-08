Stanley Mills was forced off in Oxford United's FA Cup loss to Coventry City.

Stanley Mills. Picture: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for Bursty

Everton have confirmed that Stanley Mills will require knee surgery after suffering a heartbreaking injury during his loan spell at Oxford United.

The 20-year-old was stretchered off in the League One side's 6-2 loss against Coventry City in the FA Cup. Mills - the son of former England international Danny - has enjoyed a productive time at the Kassam Stadium, recording one goal and eight assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after returning to Finch Farm, Everton's medical team confirmed Mill has has sustained a 'significant' problem and will undergo the knife.

An Everton statement said: "Stanley Mills has returned to Everton from his loan spell with Oxford United after sustaining a knee injury in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Coventry.

"The 20-year-old midfielder, who impressed after joining the League One club in July, was taken off on a stretcher late on at the CBS Arena. He has since returned to Finch Farm and a medical investigation confirmed a significant knee injury that will require surgery before rehabilitation under the care of Everton medical staff.