Nathan Patterson is set to be sidelined for Everton for 4-5 weeks.

Nathan Patterson is set to be sidelined for Everton for up to five weeks.

The Toffees have confirmed the right-back will be unavailable for at least the next month after suffering an ankle injury on Scotland duty.

Patterson limped off in the first half of his country’s 3-0 Nations League win against Ukraine last week and is set for a period on the treatment table.

An Everton statement said: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.

“The 20-year-old Blues right-back was forced off while on international duty during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.

“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at Finch Farm.”

Advertisement

Patterson has started all seven of Everton’s Premier League games this season and made an eye-catching impression.