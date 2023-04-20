Th construction of Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock remains ‘on schedule’ after a topping out ceremony was held.

The Toffees and Laing O’Rourke marked the completion of the structure on the waterfront of Liverpool on Wednesday.

Dignitaries from the club and its construction partner jointly celebrated the achievement - 20 months since work began on the semi-derelict site.

The stadium is due to open in the 2024-25 season with all four stands now erected to full height while the final sections of steelwork and terracing units on top of the east stand are being installed.

Chief stadium development officer, Colin Chong, said: “It’s a real milestone! Topping out ceremonies are very common in the building industry, but to do it in such circumstances, where the relationship with the contractor is absolutely fantastic, makes this a great occasion.

“Laing O’Rourke have taken on their responsibilities wholeheartedly and it’s a pleasure to be a part of this ceremony.

“The project has had to overcome many hurdles, but what can’t ever be questioned is its importance to the future of Everton Football Club and, more dramatically, its importance to the economy and the people of the Liverpool City Region.

“That is why we should all take immense pride in ‘topping out’ while the project remains firmly on track.”

“As a club, we are just the enablers. We pull a plan together, procure the land, secure the planning application and pick the right partner.

“They then take that ownership off us and deliver, so this stadium is testament to the truly collaborative relationship between Everton and Laing O’Rourke, as well as our partners and consultants.”

Laing O’Rourke project director, Gareth Jacques, reckons that the stadium build is slightly ahead of schedule. He said: “What we do isn’t easy and we have some of the best people in the industry, and some of the engineering we adopt at Laing O’Rourke is very cutting-edge.

“What you see is a result of doing some really difficult sub-structure work through the winter months, when there was rain, hail, it was very windy and not pleasant at all.

“To do all that and keep slightly ahead of schedule is impressive and I am incredibly proud of everyone involved.