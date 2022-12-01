Everton new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium update as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium claim made

Everton update on new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium due to open in 2024.

Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium will be a ‘catalyst for regeneration, jobs and investment’ in Liverpool.

The Toffees’ new ground is currently under construction and is set to open for the start of the 2024-25 season.

Everton will leave their 130-year home of Goodison Park to move into their 52,888-capacity stadium on the waterfront of the city.

In a meeting at the Royal Liver Building, club officials hosted members of the Downtown in Business networking organisation and construction partner Laing O’Rourke.

And Downtown in Business chief executive, Frank McKenna, believes that the Bramley-Moore Dock facility can not only have an impact on footballing matters - much like Tottenham Hotspur’s state-of-the-art stadium - but the north of Liverpool’s economy.

Via Everton’s website, he said: “We are all keen to stay engaged with the stadium development because it is such a huge thing for the city’s economy.

“This is not just a football stadium, it’s a catalyst for regeneration, jobs and investment and we’re hopeful that in the next few years we are going to see more regeneration on the back of Everton Stadium.

“What we have heard demonstrates the progress and optimism around the development and I think right now it’s probably the most ambitious project that’s going on in the country.

“I was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a few weeks ago and you could see the impact that stadium has had on the football club, but what we are talking about here is the transformation and regeneration of north Liverpool.

“The really great thing is that the Goodison Legacy Project is leaving behind so many great facilities to support the community, and it will include employment opportunities, new careers and new things happening as a result of that stadium build.

“It’s all positive, and from an ambition and aspirational perspective, I can’t see anything happening in the UK at the moment that’s as big as this.”

Tom Higgins, a director at Laing O’Rourke, said: “This development is very important for the city of Liverpool and Evertonians.

“It will be a fantastic, world-class stadium that is fit for purpose in the 21st century and the facilities are going to blow people away in terms to access to bars, restaurants and the fan zone outside, which is going to be a great facility.

“From our point of view, it’s a unique scheme on a waterfront, which is very challenging from an engineering point of view but if someone had asked me 12 months ago, would you be where you are now, I’d have said yes.”