Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is said to be close to securing new investment.

Everton’s search for investment is soon to reach a successful conclusion, reports suggest.

According to Sky Sports, the Toffees will soon have fresh funds injected in the club - which will help fully fund the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium and bring changes to the club’s hierarchy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton are in a financial plight after incurring losses of more than £400 million in the past four years and have been referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. Coupled with the Blues in a Premier League relegation battle for successive seasons, it has led to widespread protests from fans demanding changes to the club’s board.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri confirmed earlier this year he’s looking for outside investors to help Everton’s financial situation. American-based companies MSP Sports Capital and 777 Partners have been linked.

The club’s new stadium due to open in the 2024-25 season - having been selected to host EURO 2028 matches should the UK and Ireland’s bid be successful. And Sky Sports reports that Moshiri is aware that he knows what it will take to ensure Everton’s situation improves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report said: “Moshiri knows how the fans feel and he is trying to address the situation behind the scenes. New investment is, I'm told, imminent; the new stadium will be fully funded and changes at the top of the club will follow.