Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Energy firms banned from installing forced metres to over 85’s
9 minutes ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
31 minutes ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
38 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
1 hour ago Bird flu: Free range eggs return as restrictions ease
1 hour ago Military rehearse King Charles coronation on empty London streets

Everton new stadium claim made as ‘changes’ set to follow by Farhad Moshiri with investment

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is said to be close to securing new investment.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 18th Apr 2023, 07:17 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 07:30 BST

Everton’s search for investment is soon to reach a successful conclusion, reports suggest.

According to Sky Sports, the Toffees will soon have fresh funds injected in the club - which will help fully fund the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium and bring changes to the club’s hierarchy.

Everton are in a financial plight after incurring losses of more than £400 million in the past four years and have been referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. Coupled with the Blues in a Premier League relegation battle for successive seasons, it has led to widespread protests from fans demanding changes to the club’s board.

Most Popular

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri confirmed earlier this year he’s looking for outside investors to help Everton’s financial situation. American-based companies MSP Sports Capital and 777 Partners have been linked.

The club’s new stadium due to open in the 2024-25 season - having been selected to host EURO 2028 matches should the UK and Ireland’s bid be successful. And Sky Sports reports that Moshiri is aware that he knows what it will take to ensure Everton’s situation improves.

The report said: “Moshiri knows how the fans feel and he is trying to address the situation behind the scenes. New investment is, I'm told, imminent; the new stadium will be fully funded and changes at the top of the club will follow.

“All these things are necessary but they're not easy to achieve in the current climate. Uncertainty over the club's place in the Premier League doesn't help that, but make no mistake - the owner is aware of what's needed.”

Related topics:Premier League