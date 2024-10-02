Everton new stadium: season ticket migration and purchasing process update ahead of Bramley-Moore Dock move
Everton are set to provide full details on season ticket migration to the new stadium this month.
The Toffees are only a matter of weeks away from being handed the keys to their state-of-the-art ground at Bramley-Moore Dock. The 52,888-seater ground is due to be completed at the end of the year and the club will hold test events before making the move for the start of the 2025-26 season.
Supporters will be keen to secure their vantage point at the new stadium. Many will want to sit around family and friends they’re already alongside at Goodison Park, while others may want to take in the action from a different area of the pitch.
Everton have been consulting with fans - with ‘tens of thousands’ participating in surveys launched. And Richard Kenyon, the Blues’ chief commercial and communications officer, says that further information on migration is set to be released in October.
Writing in the match-day programme ahead of last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, Kenyon said: “We are excited to be in the final stages of our planning for the migration process of our season ticket members to our new home - which also includes the process for those currently on the waiting list.
“I'd like to thank every Evertonian for the part played in what has been an extensive consultation process, with tens of thousands taking part in the many surveys over the past 18 months and hundreds or Blues engaged in person and as part of focus groups.
“We will be launching our campaign to provide full details on the season ticket migration and purchasing process for the new stadium in October.”
