Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton have revealed more than 40,000 seats have now been installed in their new stadium.

Works continues apace at the Toffees’ ground at Bramley-Moore Dock on the Liverpool waterfront. It is due to be complete at the end of this year and will open for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with the stadium being a 52,888 capacity, it means more than three-quarters of seats are in place - including the first padded ones in the west stand.