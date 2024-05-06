Everton new stadium set for latest landmark as number of seats installed so far revealed
Everton have revealed more than 40,000 seats have now been installed in their new stadium.
Works continues apace at the Toffees’ ground at Bramley-Moore Dock on the Liverpool waterfront. It is due to be complete at the end of this year and will open for the start of the 2025-26 season.
And with the stadium being a 52,888 capacity, it means more than three-quarters of seats are in place - including the first padded ones in the west stand.
Meanwhile, the final brick facades to complete the external appearance are set to be lifted into place. The panels will display elements of the historic Goodison Park latticework pioneered by the famous Scottish stadium architect Archibald Leitch.
