Everton's new Bramley-Moore Docks stadium is due to be complete by late 2024.

Everton have revealed that they hope the entire upper tier at their new stadium is complete by Christmas.

The Toffees' Bramley-Moore Dock ground continues to take shape, with more than 7,500 seat in place. More seats are due to be installed this week and the upper tier could be complete by the festive period weather depending.

Meanwhile, the players' tunnel - where Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the rest of Sean Dyche's side will emerge from on match-days - can be seen for the first time. What's more, the lower tiers of the two main stands continue to take shape, with the west stand terracing now stretching as far as the halfway line.

The Fan Plaza, where supporters aplenty will gather before games, is also taking shape and Wi-Fi testing is underway.