Everton rejected chance to sign £66m Newcastle and Aston Villa stars, claims agent

Kia Joorabchain claims that Everton could have signed Bruno Guimaraes and Diego Carlos.

Everton turned down the chance to sign Bruno Guimaraes and Diego Carlos - according to agent Kia Joorabchian.

The football agent has previously been accused of influencing Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri's decision-making.

Advertisement

Joorabchian's been involved in Everton deals that include Richarlison's switch from Watford in 2018, Bernard's move from Shakhtar Donetsk and Anwar El-Ghazi's loan from Aston Villa last season.

And speaking to talkSPORT, Joorabchian said that the Blues rejected Guimares before he went to Lyon. The midfielder joined Newcastle United last year for £40 million.

He also claimed that Diego Carlos, who signed for Aston Villa for £26 million last summer, could have joined Goodison Park before going to Sevilla.

Joorabchian said: “Our job is always to present the best we have to the clubs that are in need. After that, what you have to guard against is to be careful to make a decision that either goes right or left and then comes back and smacks you in the face. You blame yourself for that club and have done something that has gone over the edge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you have competent people and the Premier League has the most competent people working in it, those people are quick to evaluate.

“In the past, we offered them Bruno Guimaraes for £16 million when he was leaving Athletico Paranaense. They didn't like him and went for [Jean-Philippe] Gbamin and he went on for Lyon.