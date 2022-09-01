Joao Pedro has revealed he will be staying at Watford amid reports Everton lodged a bid for him.

The forward has been linked with a departure from the Championship club before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Everton have reportedly had a bid turned down, while Newcatle United have also been said to be keen on the Brazilian.

But Pedro, who has scored two goals in six games so far this season, has insisted he’s happy at Watford as they plot a return to the Premier League.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “I’m very happy here. I love being at Watford and I want to do more with them.

“I spoke to the board yesterday and I am fully committed to the club and looking forward to a successful season. Let’s go Hornets.”

Everton are expected to finalise deals for midfielders Idrissa Gueye and James Garner - from PSG and Manchester United respectively - before the summer transfer window closes.