Everton now know when they will find out if they will face fresh financial charges from the Premier League.

Everton are trying to fight that deduction, hoping for it to be overturned, or at least reduced, but for now it has changed the look of their season, with Sean Dyche's men likely to spend the campaign fighting for survival despite already amassing eight wins.

Concerningly, however, Everton are now awaiting news over fresh charges due to more alleged overspending, this time in relation to the new stadium. The charges would be possible breaches of Financial Fair Play in relation to the latest figures, which include the 2022/23 season.

The figures for last season were submitted recently, and clubs are not permitted to lose more than £105million across the last three seasons. Everton are said to be confident they are within those limits, but the Telegraph say club figures are still 'on alert' over possible charges.

Nottingham Forest are another club sitting nervously, recently appointing leading sports lawyer Nick De Marco in a bid to dodge sanctions. According to the same report, clubs will find out on Monday whether they will face any charges in relation to the Financial Fair Play submissions.