Wilfred Ndidi, right-centre, celebrates scoring for Leicester. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Everton have been linked with a summer move for Wilfred Ndidi.

The midfielder is out of contract at Leicester City at the end of the season. Ndidi stayed with the Foxes after their relegation from the Premier League. And he's been a key player at the King Power Stadium as they earned an immediate promotion back to the top flight. Ndidi has made 35 appearances this season, recording six goals and six assists, with their 3-0 win over Preston on Monday night securing the Championship title.

Despite Leicester being back in the Premier League next term, Ndidi - who helped the Foxes win the FA Cup in 2021 - is still to commit his future. As things stand, he will depart as a free agent.

The Nigeria international's situation has put clubs on alert. Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have all been linked, while Everton are said to be keen.

Belgium-based reported Sacha Tovolieri has suggested that Everton have already tabled Ndidi an offer to try to steal a march on their rivals. Tovolieri posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Free agent this summer, Wilfred Ndidi already received a proposal from the Toffees trying to anticipate the competition. Several clubs already working on his case but the SuperEagle didn’t choose his destination yet."

Ndidi signed for Leicester from Genk for £17 million in the summer of 2017. In total, he’s made 271 appearances for the Foxes and netted 17 times. He featured for the entire 90 minutes of their 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley in 2021.

Ndidi was linked with a switch to Aston Villa the following campaign in a deal worth £50 million. However, then-manager Brendan Rodgers insisted that he was worth ‘much more’. At the time, Rodgers said: “He’s worth much more than that.