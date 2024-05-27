Everton on alert as forward becomes free agent after announcing summer departure
A forward who spent time on trial with Everton during the season has confirmed he is a free agent heading into the summer transfer window.
Omari Benjamin has departed Arsenal after spending five years with the club. The 18-year-old spent a perior with the Blues throughout 2023-24, scoring as a triallist for the under-21s in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Benjamin, a Wales under-19 international, also netted four times to Arsenal under-18s throughout the campaign and made five appearances for the under-19s in the UEFA Youth League.
But the teenager has confirmed exited the Emirates Stadium with a post on Instagram. He said: “Thank you to all the coaches, staff and players for helping me during my 5 years at Arsenal. It’s been a joy to play for this club and I will take all my learning and all the great memories made with me. Wish you all the best.”
It means that Everton could look to snap up Benjamin in the summer transfer window and add him to their under-21s squad. If he were released by Arsenal, he could join the Blues for free. However, if the Gunners offered Benjamin a contract and he rejected it, Everton would have to pay a compensation fee.
Towards the start of 2023-24, Everton ran the rule over Malik Mothersille after he left Chelsea. The versatile forward made three outings before opting to join Peterborough United for regular first-team football. He helped the Posh reach the League One play-off semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Everton signed Kingsford Boakye, 19, in January following his departure from AC Milan.
