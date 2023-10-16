Everton owner Farhad Moshiri delivers 777 Partners takeover verdict

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has delivered a 777 Partners takeover verdict - insisting they are the "right people" to take the club forward.

The Miami-based firm have agreed a deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s majority sharehold of 94.1%. In an open letter to fans before last Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, co-founder Josh Wander insisted that 777 were confident of the deal going through and being given approval ‘without issues’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

777’s potential arrival has been met with scepticism by sections of Evertonians. Supporters of Standard Liege, Hertha Berlin and Vasco de Gama, also owned by 777, have protested against their ownership. Meanwhile, Vasco were recently hit by a FIFA transfer ban for late payments.

However Mr Moshiri believes prospective new owners 777 Partners are “the right people” to take over.

“The more time that I have spent with the 777 team, the more my confidence increases that we have found the right people to take the club forward in the modern era,” he told Sky Sports.