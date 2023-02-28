Everton owner Farhad Moshiri pulls out of rare public appearance

Everton’s majority shareholder will no longer be attending a business summit.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri will no longer make a rare public appearance at a London financial summit.

The Britain-Iranian businessman was due to speak at the Financial Times' Business of Football Summit, which takes place on March 1-2.

Moshiri was set to hold an on-stage interview on Thursday at the Biltmore Mayfair Hotel - but he has been taken off the agenda.

On Monday, it was the seventh anniversary of Moshiri arriving at Goodison Park. He initially purchased a 49.9% stake in 2016 but that increased to 94% in January 2022.

The 67-year-old has not attended a Goodison Park match since a 5-2 loss to Watford in October 2021. He was in attendance for a 2-0 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium last month.

Moshiri also gave an interview with Everton Fan Advisory Board chairman Jazz Bal in January when responding to supporters' concerns.

Moshiri is currently seeking additional investment in Everton. American group MSP Sports Capital have expressed interest, with reports suggesting they're exploring purchasing a 25% stake for £105 million.