Prospective new Everton owners 777 Partners were hoping to receive the green light to go ahead with their takeover by the end of February but they remain in the dark as they continue to wait for approval from the Premier League. The Miami-based investment firm agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s majority 91.4 percent stake in the Merseyside club. They have received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority but are still waiting on the Premier League.

"[A decision will be made] as soon as we have completed the process. Unfortunately some processes take a matter of weeks, some, if we haven’t had satisfactory answers to the questions we have asked, will take longer," Premier League CEO Richard Masters said at a Parliamentary select committee last month.

Providing 777 Partners eventually get the go ahead to complete their takeover, where will that put Everton in the 'Premier League rich list'? Based on the company's reported $12 billion (£9.63bn) net worth, here's where the Toffees' potential new ownership would rank compared to the rest of the league.

1 . 20th: Luton Town - David Wilkinson Net worth currently unknown.

2 . 19th: Sheffield United - Abdullah bin Musaid Reported net worth: £171 million

3 . 18th: Burnley - Alan Pace Reported net worth: £190 million

4 . 17th: Brentford - Matthew Benham Reported net worth: £255 million