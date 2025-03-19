The Friedkin Group are in the reckoning to purchase an iconic sports team just months after completing an Everton takeover.

Everton owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) are in pursuit of a new purchase.

The Texan firm completed their takeover of the Toffees from former majority owner Farhad Moshiri in December 2024. Everton became TFG’s second football team in their portfolio, having been at the helm of Italian side AS Roma since August 2020.

But TFG are in the reckoning to expand their sports portfolio as they aim to buy an iconic team. NBA outfit the Boston Celtics are on the market as majority owner Wys Grousbeck looks to complete a sale. The Celtics are among the most recognisable basketball franchises in the world and in June they won a record 18th NBA Championship.

Plenty of parties have been linked with the Celtics, including Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group although they denied such rumours. Reports suggest that the sale process has come down to four - with TFG one of them. Celtics investor Steve Pagliuca, Philadelphia Phillies minority owner Stan Middleman and Symphony Technology Group managing partner William Chisholm are also keen according to Sportico.

The winning party is expected to pay a record fee for an NBA team - and perhaps for any sports team. There have been reports that the Celtics’ price tag could fetch in excess of $6 billion. In July 2023, NFL team the Washington Commanders sold for $6.05 billion.

TFG are headed by Dan Friedkin, who has an estimated net wealth of $8.2 billion while the firm has an annual revenue of around $13 billion. Should TFG be successful they will be expected to continue providing what is required to continue challenging at the upper echelons.

“I look forward to whoever it is,” Celtics talisman Jayson Tatum said via the the Boston Globe. “I trust [lead governor Wyc Grousbeck] and those guys in their decision. And understanding the culture that we’ve set and we have, and sustaining that and trying to make it better.

“We’ve got some great people in this organization and on this team and we’ve worked really hard to build something special. I trust that they’ll make the right decisions in whoever that next group is.”