Everton pair run risk of suspension because of Premier League rule

The Everton duo were both booked in the 1-0 loss at Southampton.

Michael Keane is walking a disciplinary tightrope for Everton.

The centre-back has rejuvenated his Toffees career this season following Jarrad Branthwaite's injury issues. Keane has started nine of Everton's 10 Premier League games. Despite Branthwaite being available for the past two matches, manager Sean Dyche has opted to stick with Keane alongside James Tarkowski in central defence.

Everton suffered a 1-0 loss at Southampton last weekend and it means that Dyche could look to make changes to his side for the trip to West Ham United on Saturday. Large sections of fans are calling for Branthwaite to be reinstated to the XI. But to his credit, Keane has scarcely put a foot wrong in recent weeks and Dyche has a decision to make.

Regardless, the former Manchester United defender is on the verge of serving a one-match ban. That is because he has been booked four times already this season, with his most recent yellow card coming in the 56th minute at Southampton.

Premier League rules state that any player who is cautioned five times in their team's opening 19 matches is given a suspension. Should Keane be booked before that threshold then he will indeed have to sit out a game.

Tarkowski is also running the risk of facing a suspension at some stage. He has been given three cautions, with the latest coming when he hacked down Southampton striker Cameron Archer in the 24th minute. Everton’s 19th game of the season is against high-flying Nottingham Forest on 29 December.

Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, currently sidelined with a foot injury, has two yellows.